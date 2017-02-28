10 Items on Barca’s wish list at the moment, can PSG fall?

By Ediale Kingsley

Barcelona is a bit struggling this season¬not news. The Spanish champions are having a 4-0 deficit in clash with PSG in the 1st leg of the Champions league¬not news too. Should Barcelona go ahead to qualify, then we have some unbelievable-history-in-the-making news. To that these wishes must come to past for Luis Enrique and team to have the last laugh. If there’s any team that can come back from such lashings by team Paris Saint Germain, it’s definitely Barcelona. Upon the fact that they are struggling, Messi is yet 20 goals away in the La liga; and they are only a point away from the league’s top team Real Madrid who has played a game less. So what are the Blaugrana praying for?

Messi. Messi’s magic. Messi’s magical moments. Messi’s mesmerizing magical moments. Messi’s maneuvering movements. Messi. Messi. Messi. Messi. Messi. There’s nothing his side can’t achieve when he is in his element.