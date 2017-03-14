A new Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) has been appointed for Akwa Ibom police command.

He is Deputy Superintendent of Police Chukwu Ikechukwu. He was until his appointment, the Divisional Crime Officer ‘A’ Division Wellington Bassey Way, Uyo.

National Daily gathered that the new PPRO takes over from his predecessor, Assistant Superintendent of Police Cordelia Nwawe, who has been transferred to Force Headquarters, Abuja.

DSP Ikechukwu holds a Bachelor of Science degree (Bsc Hons) in Economics from the University of Uyo and was enlisted into the Nigeria Police Force as a Cadet ASP on 3rdAugust, 2009.

He has held many administrative and operational positions which include: Divisional Crime Officer Yawuri, Administrative Officer B’ OPS Kebbi State, Divisional Traffic Officer, Itu

Division and Patrol and Guard C Division Uyo.

He assumed duty last Monday, on 13thMarch, 2017.