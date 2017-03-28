Adeoye Ikugbayigbe, a 23-year-old man has been apprehended by the Ogun State Police Command for allegedly beheading a 72 year-old-woman over land dispute.

Funmilayo Shada, the victim was killed by Ikugbayigbe after a running battle over a portion of land.

Soon after the killing, National Daily gathered that Shada’s son, Ekundayo, was said to have reported the matter to the Abigi Divisional Headquarters Monday leading up to the arrest of the culprit.

Confirming the arrest, the Ogun Police Public Relations Officer, Assistant Superintendent of Police Abimbola Oyeyemi, explained that Ekundayo was on his way to meet his mother in the farm when he saw Ikugbayigbe on the road holding a polythene bag.

“As soon as Ikugbayigbe saw him, he dropped the bag and ran into the bush. This aroused Ekundayo’s suspicion and curiosity hence he swiftly ran to check his mother but could not

find her.

“Doubting that something sinister might have happened, ran back to check the bag that was dropped by the suspect only to have discovered that it was the head of his mother that was severed and her wrist in the said bag.

The suspect was later arrested after SP Komolafe Omoniyi led detective to the scene.

He confessed to the crime claiming but explained that he has been having a lingering dispute over a piece of land with the deceased.

The suspect has been transferred to the homicide section of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligent Department (SCIID) for further investigation.