3 soldiers killed, 3 missing in Magumeri

By OKOSUN DENNIS

The Director Army Public Relations, Nigerian Army, Brigadier General Sani Kukasheka Usman, on Friday confirmed the killing of five soldiers, including a Lieutenant, by Boko Haram terrorists in a ferocious attack on Magumeri town in Borno State.

Usman said in a statement made available to National Daily that three other soldier were missing in action.

“Troops chased fleeing Boko Haram Terrorists up to Doho, Mina Maideni, Donari, Salari, and Lawari villages. After hot pursuit and mop up the troops were able to kill an unconfirmed number of Boko Haram terrorists,”he said,

In addition, they recovered one Gun truck, two Anti-Aircraft Guns, two Extra Barrels, Rocket Propelled Grenade Bombs, 31 pieces of Nitrogen 57mm Bombs, one roll of Nitrogen cable and a 60mm Mortar bomb. “Others were assorted General Purpose Machine Gun and antiaircraft ammunition and their links, three spare vehicle tyres with rims, one vulcanising machine, one Qlink Motorcycle, foodstuffs and three Boko Haram terrorist sown camouflage. “Unfortunately we lost an officer and four soldiers, while three others were still missing,” Gen Usman reiterated. National Daily recalls that in recent times, especially, since the beginning of the years, there is steady increase in insurgents attacks on soft targets culminating to the killing of several soldiers. The Nigerian Army High Command on Wednesday castigated Magumeri community in Maiduguri for aiding and abetting Boko Haram terrorists for the attempted attack on the community in which four teenage suicide bombers and two other residents lost their lives. National Daily gathered that the attackers of Magumeri came from the same community. It was also learnt that the terrorists that attack the village are well known to the people and have shielded them from the military authorities.