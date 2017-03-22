4 lies Sen. Melaye allegedly packaged to boost status

U.S Harvard University in Boston has dismissed Sen Dino Melaye’s claim that he is an alum of the prestigious university–in addition to seven other degrees the Kogi senator said he has.

According to Sahara Reporters, the Harvard Kennedy School of Educational Leadership confirmed that Dino Melaye presented himself in November 2016 only for a one-week seminar in leadership.

And that, the school said Tuesday, doesn’t qualify anybody as Harvard’s grad.

The claim he went to the London School of Economics has also been shaken.

Melaye has been in the eye of the storm since Sahara Reporters broke the news the senator dropped out of his first degree programme at the Ahmadu Bello University.

Senator Ali Ndume asked the Senate’s Ethics and Privileges Committee to investigate the allegations.

The school’s examination officers at the Department of Geography, ABU, where Melaye took undergraduate classes, said he did not graduate from the university.

According to the officers, the documents he presented to the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) were manipulated by his then Head of Department, Prof. David Ogbonna who added a couple 2-course units to Melaye’s CGPA.

Melaye was also said to have registered in the university as “Daniel Jonah O. Melaye,” a name found nowhere in the graduation brochure of ABU when his set graduated,

He allegedly bribed university officials to produce fake transcripts to secure admission for programmes at the University of Jos, the University of Abuja, and currently at ABU.

The online whistleblower reported that Melaye’s classmates and comrades also disputed his claim that he was a Students’ Union Government president at ABU.

“At best, they stated Melaye was a president of the National Association of Geography Students (NAGS) from where he was impeached for fraud,” they were quoted as saying.