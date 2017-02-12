59th Grammy Awards holds Sunday

The televised bash from Los Angeles, which kicks off at 5 pm (0100 GMT Monday), could also have political fireworks as many artists are outspoken critics of US President Donald Trump.

But the enduring picture from the Grammys may turn out to be Beyonce, who is expected to make her first public appearance since revealing that she is pregnant with twins.

Beyonce leads the Grammys with nine nominations and could win the most prestigious awards for the first time — Album of the Year for “Lemonade” and Record of the Year for her song “Formation.”

Throughout “Lemonade,” Beyonce directed herself to an audience of fellow African American women with themes of resilience. In the film, she strongly suggested that her husband, rapper Jay Z, had been unfaithful but Beyonce by the end forgave him.

Beyonce faces competition in the main categories from Adele, who proved her enduring, massive commercial popularity by sticking to her style of wrenching ballads.

Also singer, Adele is nominated for her ubiquitous song “Hello” and her album “25,” which has been the world’s top-seller since her “21,” which also triumphed at the Grammys.

Adele is scheduled to sing at the Grammys — a year after her performance was marred by a falling microphone, which hit the piano and caused her voice to veer jarringly out of tune.

Other artists who stand a chance to win the most Grammys include Toronto rapper Drake, R&B superstar Rihanna and the hip-hop celebrity fixture Kanye West.

Drake has been nominated for “Views,” his blockbuster collection of dance-ready tracks, and for “Work,” his lusty collaboration with Rihanna.

Justin Bieber was nominated for “Purpose,” in a surprise nod for the Canadian singer often more associated with tabloid exploits.

Chance the Rapper, 23, is a favorite to win Best New Artist amid acclaim for his gospel-infused hip-hop. The Chicago artist benefited from updated rules that consider streaming exclusives.

The Grammys will also feature tributes to two pop icons who died in the past year — Prince and George Michael.