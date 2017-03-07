Access Bank EPS falls despite 8% rise in profits

Tier one lender, Access Bank Plc despite posting a 8 per cent increase in net income recorded a fall in its Earning per Share (EPS) in 2016, National Daily has gathered from its yet to be officially released full year report for 2016.

The diluted earnings per share which is calculated by considering the impact of the treasury shares in weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding shows that Access Bank Earning per Share fell to two hundred, fifty thousand in 2016 from the two hundred and sixty five thousand in 2015.

A glimpse of the report also revealed that the weighted number of ordinary shares issue increased to 28,927,972 by the end of 2016 compared to the 24,897,936 million recorded in 2015. Similarly, the weighted average number of treasury shares moved up from 461,618 from the 240,850 recorded in 2015.

Meanwhile, its profit for 2016 from continuing operations as stated earlier increased by eight per cent to 71, 117,025 by the end of 2016 from 65,332,540 recorded in 2015.

Recall that Access Bank was among the banks that recorded improved results for the nine months ending in September 30, 2016 thereby raising shareholders’ hopes for higher returns on investments at the end of the 2016 financial year.

In terms of balance sheet size of Access Bank as at September 2016, the bank closed the period with loans and advances of N1.84 trillion, up by 30 per cent from N1.41 trillion in as at December 31, 2015.

Specifically, customer deposits grew from N1.68 trillion in December 31, to N2.1 trillion in September 30, 2016. Total assets improved by 31 per cent to N3.39 trillion, up from N2.59 trillion. Capital adequacy ratio stood at N19 per cent, which is well above the regulatory minimum.