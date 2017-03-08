Access Bank, others boost trading as NSE index gains traction

Access Bank and two other tier one lender were the toast of investors at the stock market on Tuesday as transaction at the Nigerian Stock Exchange halted movements south with lead indices of the bourse recording gains

Access Bank, Zenith Bank, UBA, First Bank and United Capital respectively traded the share volume of N43.8 million, 42.7 million, 19 million, 18.2 million and 13.4 million at the value of N272.3 million, N625.9 million, N95.1 million, N55.2 million and N36.8 million.

As such, the All-Share Index soared by 547.28 points or 2.23 percent to finish at 24,581.99 points, while the market capitalization rose by N189 billion to close at N8.51 trillion.

Market breadth closed mixed as the number of losers and winners were equal at 17. Dangote Cement led the day’s advancers with a N7.35k gain to close at N156.61k Per Share, followed by Nigerian Breweries with N3.10k finish at N133.15k Per Share.

Guinness rose by N3.5k to end at N64.40k per share, Total Plc advanced by N1 to close at N284 per share, while GTBank improved by 95k to finish at N25.95k per share.

Okomo Oil led the losers after dropping N1 to finish at N47 per share. African Prudential Registrars lost 12k to close at N2.28k per share and NAHCO fell by 8k to finish at N2.30k per share. United Capital depreciated by 6k to end at N2.66k per share and UAC-Prop went down by 6k to close at N1.79k per share.

At the end trading, investors exchanged a total of 215.4 million shares in 3,692 deals valued at N2.6 billion, compared with 128.2 million transacted the previous day in 2,978 deals worth N1.5 billion.