Adegboruwa drops case against Magu

Lawyer Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa has dropped his suit against EFCC’ s Acting Chair Ibrahim Magu, saying he wants to give sleuth-hound a chance to do a thorough job of the anti-graft war.

The suit, filed at the Lagos Division of the Federal High Court, was meant to stop the Senate from confirming Magu whom President Muhammadu Buhari forwarded to the upper house for confirmation

At the resumed hearing on Monday before Justice Mojisola Olatoregu, Tayo Oyetibo, a senior advocate of Nigeria, appeared for Mr. Adegboruwa, while Wahab Shittu and Rotimi Oyedepo stood in for the Magu.

According to Oyetibo, he went through the file and decided to persuade Adegboruwa to drop the case so as to encourage Magu in the anti-corruption campaign.

Adegboruwa also told the court he was persuaded by his counsel that the EFCC boss will do a good job, to be more rule of law-friendly and holistic in his approach to the anti-corruption drive of the administration.

The EFCC defence team leader stated they were not opposed to the withdrawal of the case and they were very happy on the position Adegboruwa had taken.

According to Shittu, the government needs the input and support of lawyers and activists like Adegboruwa, to bring their wealth of experience to bear on the fight again corruption.

The judge consequently struck out the case. Responding to journalists after the proceedings, Adegboruwa said he was not intimidated by anyone to withdraw the case.

He said he was genuinely persuaded, given recent revelations of alleged corrupt practices.

Adegboruwa stated his challenge was the manner in which the anti-corruption war was being prosecuted, which would appear to be selective and at times, against due process of law.