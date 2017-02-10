Ag. President summons security Chiefs for briefing

The Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo, on Thursday night held a closed door meeting with heads of some security agencies in the country.

The meeting was also attended by some ministers.

The Presidency did not disclose the agenda of the meeting as of the time of filing this report.

Those who attended the meeting included the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN); Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris; the Chairman of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission, Ekpo Nta.

Also in attendance are the Director-General of the Department of State Services, Lawal Daura; Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Ibrahim Magu ‎among others.