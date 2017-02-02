Again, Police arrest Nollywood producer Seun Egbegbe

Toyin Aimakhu’s ex-boyfriend, Seun Egbegbe is in the news again. This time around, the movie producer has been caught trying to swindle a bureau de change operator at Gbagada General Hospital, Lagos.

According to reports and a video making wave online at this moment, Egbegbe was caught trying to rip off a bureau de change operator today Thursday, February 2, 2017, of the sum of 10 million, while pretending to be a medical doctor at Gbagada General hospital.

According to eyewitnesses, Seun Egbegbe is currently in police custody. ‘Seun came with his entourage to change money and he tried to swindle the bureau de change mallams who raised alarm and he was thoroughly beaten by onlookers before he was whisked away by the police.’