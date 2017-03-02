    AGF urges NASS to pass Whistle-Blowing Bill

    The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, has urged the National Assembly to pass the “Proceeds of Crime and Whistle-blower Bill” into law.
    Salihu Isah, special adviser on media and publicity to the minister made the plea.

    According to Malami, “So far, the only safeguard for whistle-blowers rests on the political will.

    “The agencies involved in prosecuting the anti-graft war are keying into the understanding of protecting whistle-blowers.”

    The Minister also added that the Federal Ministry of Justice was collaborating with other anti-graft agencies in ensuring justice was properly discharged

    “The single deed document is being developed to save whistle-blowers of the tripartite process of reporting criminalities and administrative ills.” the minister said in a statement.

