Airforce bombs Boko Haram ammunition depot in Sambisa Forest

Three months after the military claimed it has “technically defeated” Boko Haram from their infamous Safe Haven, the Nigerian Airforce has destroyed fuel and ammunition depot of terrorists located at Sambisa Forest.

This claim is coming barely 24 hours after the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) delegation to Lake Chad Region disputed the government claim of having “technically defeated” the terrorists.

National Daily gathered from a military source that the logistics base was concealed by fleeing Boko Haram Terrorists in Sambisa forest, North East Nigeria.

However, the Director of Public Relations and Information (DOPRI), Nigerian Airforce, Group Captain Ayodele Famuyiwa, said the fleeing terrorists were tracked by NAF Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) aircraft to the concealed location.

Famuyiwa reiterated that the terrorists had gone to retrieve some items in the forest before the fighter aircraft were deployed to bomb the location.

He said: “The coordinated attack was carried out by a formation of two Alpha Jet and an F-7Ni fighter aircraft while the ISR aircraft remained overhead the target location to guide the attacking aircraft as well as provide battle damage assessment.

“The huge inferno generated by the attack suggests that the target location was either a fuel or ammunition dump as can be seen from the declassified footage of the air strike.“

The DOPRI noted that the “latest air strike is another major feat in the renewed air effort by NAF to neutralise the fleeing terrorists as well as decimate their capability to regroup for attack on own surface forces and people within the nearby communities”.

Since the declaration by the military to have defeated the insurgents, there have been pockets of attacks, with most of them been neutralized before they struck. Even when the terrorists strike, the number of casualties have been largely insignificant.

National Daily learnt that efforts are ongoing by the military to ensure total clearance operations in and around Sambisa Forest.