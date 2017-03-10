Amaechi not responsible for APC problems in C’River – Adah

Adah who was reacting to an open letter written by Barr. Utum Eteng alleging that Amaechi was unduly interfering in the activities of the party in the state, appealed to party members that rather than casting aspersion on the minister, they should look inward for the solution to the internal wrangling beclouding the party.

Appealing to party members to remain united, Hon. Adah noted that “We need to remain together as our symbol symbolizes to be able to wrestle power from the PDP in the South South region”.

The two times house of representative member and former Niger Delta Development Commission Commissioner however urged Amaechi to leave his door open for stakeholders from the state to properly brief him of some of the challenges facing the party in the state.

According to him, “In regards to the open letter written by one of us alleging that Amaechi was the person behind the problems of the party in the state, I want to say that there are many ways of approaching issues. I’m aware of the role Amaechi played in building the party in the state and his contributing to the success of the party in the 2015 elections.

“I’m aware of how he fought for the Lagos/Calabar rail project and many other things he is doing for us. Rather than cast aspersion on the minister, I believe we should look inward for solution to the problems of our party.

“I only want to urge the minster to leave his door open for stakeholders from the state to share the sincere challenges the party is facing in the state. For us in Cross River state, it is only when we stay united that we can wrestle power from the incumbent PDP government”.

Speaking about the allegation that the minister of Niger Delta, Pastor Usani Usani is used by Amaechi to cause division in the party, he added that “Our minster need to be more accommodating, work and support the party to move forward.

“He should work with everybody for the interest of the party. What is happening in our party is a normal misunderstanding so we must all take responsibility and find solution to our problems than looking for who to blame”.

The APC chieftain called the state leadership of the party to urgently call a press conference to react to the letter.

“Just like I have disassociated myself from the letter, I want to call on the leadership of our great party in the state to urgently address the press and state the party position”