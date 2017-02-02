Ambode awards contracts for renovation of 174 classrooms, 8 new blocks

Lagos State Governor Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode on Thursday said his administration has awarded contract for the construction of eight new blocks of classrooms as well as the renovation of 174 existing blocks of classrooms and the construction of perimeter fence in various schools to enhance security.

The Governor, who spoke at the Foundation Laying ceremony of the New Model School in Awori College, Ojo, said the government has also commenced the supply of over 40,000 students’ furniture on a quarterly basis to cover for the identified shortfall of 160,000.

Governor Ambode, who was represented at the ceremony by his Deputy, Dr. Mrs. Oluranti Adebule expressed optimism that the sustained efforts of his administration to improve on the quality of teaching and learning environment would positively impact on the performance of students.

He noted that performance of students in the last West African Examination Council (WAEC) conducted examination was most assuring and an indication that the State was moving in the right direction.

The Governor said, “Today we are introducing a new model of block of classrooms in our public secondary schools. This edifice, apart from aiding teaching and learning, will compare favourably with high school structures in leading countries of the world.

“Apart from the aesthetics value, the new structure is capable of enhancing security of students, staff and schools materials in the face of the recent security breaches in our schools. It would comprise 36 classrooms, library, staff rooms, multipurpose hall, laboratories, principal/Vice Principal’s offices and modern toilet facilities for both junior and senior schools.”

He assured students in the State that his administration was committed to building a future of great opportunities, possibilities and prosperity through the provision of qualitative education that is consistent with the demands of the 21stcentury.

He enjoined the students to embrace the opportunities being provided by showing serious commitment to their studies and shun all negative values that could hinder their dreams.

“Let me assure all parents that we will continue to do our very best to ensure that our schools are safe from intruders. We have put in place measures to secure our pupils, students, teaching and non teaching staff. Our standards are high and we will continue to make them better,” the Governor said.

Earlier, the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Education, said that the words and actions of Governor Ambode about education has spoken loud and in unequivocal terms about his passion to ensure the provision of high quality education that is accessible to all learners through effective and efficient management of resources for the attainment of self reliance and socio- economic development.

Also, Chairman, Lagos State House of Assembly Committee on Education, Hon. Lanre Ogunyemi, urged residents to appreciate the government’s prompt response to anything that has to do with education and future development of youths in the State, adding that the priority being accorded education in the state, particularly by the Ambode-led administration cannot but be applauded.

He said though other states of the federation find it difficult to pay teachers’ salary, the reverse was the case in Lagos as Governor Ambode pays salaries of staff, teachers inclusive on the 22nd of every month.

“This present administration recently employed more that 1,300 teachers and is about employing another 1,000. All these and other achievements were made possible due to good managers and able lieutenants at the helm of affairs as far as education is concerned,” Ogunyemi said.