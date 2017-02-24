Ambode constitutes new Board of Trustees for Glover Memorial Hall

Governor Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State has approved the constitution of a new Board of Trustees for the Glover Memorial Hall to be chaired by Chief Oluyomi Abayomi Finnih.

Tunji Bello, Secretary to the State Government (SSG), in a statement on Friday , indicated that other members of the new Board of Trustees include Jide Aleshinloye-Williams, Michael Dawodu, Shina Elegbede and Arc Taofik Olawunmi Agbade.

Also approved by the Governor as new Board of Trustees members are a representative of the Government in the person of the Chairman of Lagos Island Local Government and the director of the State Council for Arts and Culture.

The constitution of a new Board of Trustees for Glover Memorial by Governor Akinwunmi Ambode followed the passage of some former Trustees of the Hall and the need to fill the vacancies.

A date for the inauguration of the new Board of Trustees would be announced later.