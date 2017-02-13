Ambode other South West Governors hold forum in Ado-Ekiti

The Governor of Lagos State; Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode was in attendance during the South-West Governor’s Forum Meeting, held Today, Monday, 13th February, 2017 at Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti State.

Governor Fayose of Ekiti State hosts the six states in the South West region, the forum meeting today was purposely to strengthen partnership for economic growth among the member states.

Ambode in his remark said, “Irrespective of our political leanings, it is our goal to harness the comparative advantage of the South West States for the progress and wellbeing of our people.”

