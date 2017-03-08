Ambode tasks new judges on high standards, professional competence, integrity

Lagos State Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode, on Wednesday, swore in three new judges into the State Judiciary, with a charge on them to maintain a high standard of professional competence and integrity to be able to dispense justice to all manners of people without fear or favour, affection or ill will.

The new judges are former Director of the State’s Directorate of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Idowu Alakija; former Chief Registrar, High Court of Lagos State, Olugbemiga Ogundare; and former Deputy Registrar of the Court, Serifat Solebo.

Speaking at the Banquet Hall of Lagos House, Ikeja, Governor Ambode said the swearing in of the judges, which was the first of his administration, signified another milestone in his commitment to enhance the quality of life of the people through a justice administration system that is just and fair.

He remarked that over the years, the State Judiciary, apart from being the busiest and most vibrant in the country, had established a reputation for itself as a trail blazer in the entire federation with intellectual judicial pronouncements that have stood the test of time at appellate courts, hence the new judges must also contribute positively to the advancement of administration of justice.

The Governor added that the niche which the State Judiciary had carved for itself over the years was achieved through various reforms that were initiated and faithfully implemented by succeeding leaderships of the State Judiciary in partnership with Executive and Legislature, and pledged that his administration would initiative key reforms in the sector especially in areas of infrastructure, technology, people and processes and improved welfare for the judiciary.

He said the reforms would be based on the recommendations of the recently held Justice Summit by the State’s Ministry of Justice which brought together several stakeholders in the justice sector.