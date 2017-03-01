An unfolding dangerous games in APC

Osinbajo’s rising profile causes uproar

Unnecessary quagmire in House of Reps

By SUNDAY ODIBASHI



The prolonged vacation of the President Muhammadu Buhari in London, United Kingdom, has continued to generate mixed feelings in the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

National Daily investigation revealed that the APC has become bifurcated into in-group and out-group. Stakeholders and party leaders have been taking divisive positions on the President’s health status and the possibility of continuing the leadership of the country.

This phenomenon has further provided space for a cornucopia of sycophants eliciting pretenses of uncompromising support for President Buhari.

National Daily in a report, a fortnight ago, revealed there is subtle power struggle between notable party leaders in the APC since the protracted vacation and deepening uncertainty over the health status of President Muhammdu Buhari who has been in London, United Kingdom, since January 29 . The controversies and suspicions over the health status of the President Buhari are being exacerbated by the secrecy in which the President’s condition is being shredded by those managing him.

Ironically, the controversies over the health status of the president has its multiplier effects in the APC. Some power brokers in the party are getting more confidence and reinforcement by the continuous prolonging of the president’s return and non-disclosure of his actual health condition.

In an earlier report by National Daily, three categories of party leaders were identified in the party’s power tussle. Those calculating on the probability that the unexpected may happen and Acting President Yemi Osinbajo may have to complete President Buhari’s tenure.

This category were discovered to be plotting to frustrate Osinbajo and force him into underwriting certain agreement as condition for support. The other category comprises of those working on the power calculus that the President may be compelled by incapacitation to discontinue in office; and the third category comprises of those that are building up for the 2019 presidential race irrespective of whatever happens in the APC. The last category were identified to be nursing the intention of a mega political party but the discontinuance of President Buhari may provide them the opportunity to rethink an alternative platform and fight for the control of the APC structures and political machine

Osinbajo’s performance controversy:



Meanwhile, the leadership profile of Acting President Osinbajo has been rising. Several Nigerians have been expressing the view that Osinbajo has demonstrated leadership behaviour that could promote change and revive the ailing economy.

Osinbajo leadership credential was boosted by his visit to the Niger Delta, which President Buhari never considered imperative, to talk with the people on the deplorable conditions of their environment, assuring the people of federal government’s awareness of what they are going through and the determination of the government to develop their environment.

Thereafter, the Acting President solicited for peace in the region.

Generally, the economy has not yet shown any sign of recovery, neither has there been any index that the hardship or suffering in the country is reducing, but people merely express the hope that the brand of leadership Osinbajo is displaying could encourage better performance and recovery of the economy. Paradoxically, Osinbajo has merely succeeded in recovering the confidence of the people, overturn populist distrust, on the government as well as redeeming the goodwill which was gradually diminishing in the past 10 months.

Ironically, Babafemi Ojodu, Special Adviser to the President on Political Affairs, was gathered to have protested that the commendation of the performance of Osinbajo was the handiwork of mischief makers who do not wish the country well.

The S.A. had maintained that “Buhari remains the president of Nigeria,” adding that, “he is more experienced and has been in the game longer than the vice president.” He was said to have affirmed that Osinbajo consults the president on daily basis concerning major decisions.

“There is nothing that has been done since the vice president started acting that is not something that started far back in the past. “A good example is the Niger Delta initiative.

The president called the vice president and said I am giving you the mandate, go into the Niger Delta, meet with everyone who is a stakeholder, all the communities, talk to the militants and make sure you solve this problem for the benefit of Nigerians ,” Ojudu had declared.

The configuration of the covert frictions in APC tentatively reveals the depth of the surreptitious negotiation for internal re-alliance between the different political blocs in the party.

The row in House of Reps:



More so, the House of Representatives, Lower chamber of the National Assembly, was thrown into unnecessary row on Tuesday over the health status of the President. Alhassan Ado-Doguwa, House Chief Whip, APC Kano, was gathered to have said while contributing to a motion in the House that, “ Our beloved President is sick abroad;” when suddenly Femi Gbajabiamila, House Majority Leader, APC, Lagos, was said to have interjected, raising ‘point of order’ and insisting that President Buhari is on “medical vacation”.

The argument was wholesomely unnecessary because both lawmakers were saying the same thing irrespective of the concepts.

There is nothing queer in the President being sick or being on protracted medical vacation. Sickness is a natural phenomenon that affects any human on earth.

More importantly, President Buhari complied with the constitutional prescription in writing the Senate about his intention to proceed on vacation; hew also informed the Senate when he needed more time on the vacation. The President also did the unusual in requesting that Vice President Yemi Osinbajo be conferred with the powers of Acting President.

However, the noticeable wrangling in the APC are, hypothetically, reflexes of the real ambition of some of the party leaders.