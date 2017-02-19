Another cripple sports camouflage where soldiers assaulted one

By OKOSUN DENNIS

What appears to be a new trend is emerging as another cripple was found on Sunday wearing army combat dress (camouflage) at the same spot where a cripple was assaulted by two soldiers two weeks ago in Onitsha, Anambra.

Mr Chijioke Oraku, a physically challenged man was assaulted for wearing camouflage by two military police which led to their demotion and 21days imprisonment with hard labour.

National Daily gathered that the cripple used to put on Biafra colour but suddenly started wearing army camouflage soon after the assaulted cripple was given N500,000 by the Ebonyi state governor, and the General Officer Commanding, 82 Division, Nigerian Army.

A witness, Johnson said, “This is the first time I’m seeing him in Army colour. I saw this popular less-privileged man at New Market Road, Onitsha. He is wearing army colours now.”

It was learnt that a soldier sighted him wearing the uniform along market road but did not challenge him rather, he offered him N50 and continued his journey.

Some people have condemned the action of the cripple saying “the fact that the army authority punished the two soldiers does not justify the action of the cripple as good.