Another Nigerian arrested for drugs in India

India’s Delhi Police Crime Branch claimed to have busted in two incidents, two drug trafficking modules with the arrest of three drug traffickers, including a Nigerian.

The accused were identified as Uchenna (28), from Nigeria, Indian Ajay (33) and his associate Naresh Kumar (39), from Mohan Garden in west Delhi’s Uttam Nagar.

The Hindu newspaper said as much as 170 grams of cocaine and 590 grams of fine-quality heroin estimated to be worth a consolidated amount of ₹2 crore, about $320,000 in the underground drug market were seized from the trio, said Ravindra Yadav, joint commissioner of police (crime).

In the first incident, Mr. Yadav said, information was received that Uchena would arrive near the Dwarka Mor between 2 p.m and 3 p.m following which a trap was laid near the local taxi stand leading to Uchenne’s apprehension on Saturday.

Around 330 grams of fine-quality heroin and 170 grams of fine-quality cocaine valued at 1.5 crore, $240,000 in the international market was seized from him.

In the second incident, a tip-off led a Crime Branch team to Ajay and Naresh Kumar from near the local TVS Bajaj showroom on the Mor road leading towards Vikas Nagar.

The duo were apprehended and 260 grams of fine quality heroin was seized from Ajay.

The heroin is roughly worth 50 lakh in the international market, according to the police.