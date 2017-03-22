Anti-Amnesty International Protesters ‘Paid’

Protesters in Abuja have told National Daily Newspaper they were paid to join ongoing three- day invasion of the Amnesty International office.

Dozens, led by an unidentified woman on Monday and Tuesday occupied and barricaded the Abuja office of Amnesty International and asked the human rights group to quit Nigeria within 24 hours.

A man whose real name has been withheld for security reasons, told National Daily Newspaper that he was paid N5, 000 and promised extra N1, 000 for bringing additional person. He claims he brought nine people and yet to receive the extra bonus promised.

The protesters impeded the work of the organization and threatened the safety and security of its members of staff during a fresh rally on Wednesday.

The relentless protesters condemned recent report by Amnesty International where it alleged human rights abuses by Nigeria’s security agencies.