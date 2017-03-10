APC assures of Buhari’s resumption of duty

The APC has, however, negated the feelings by some stakeholders in the polity that two presidents may be on the throne at the same time, thereby, generating constitutional crisis in the country.

This is not unconnected with President Buhari’s statement that Osinbajo may continue as acting president while he continues to take his rest. National Daily gathered that the rest duration or the time frame for Osinbajo to continue acting may not exceed this weekend.

Indeed, President Buhari mentioned it that the reasons he chose to return on Friday is to allow Osinbajo to continue acting. Thus, the perceived constitutional crisis may be for a short period.

The President had, at the meeting with Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and members of the Federal Executive Council (FEC), among other things, said: “ Osibajo will keep acting as I continue my rest.” Invariably, Nigeria is perceived to have two presidents simultaneously, one in acting capacity and the other substantive but delegated his functions while observing medical advice.