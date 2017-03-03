APC blows hot

says Buhari has stayed longer than expected in London

The tension in the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has begun to raise provocations in the party over the prolonged vacation of President Muhammadu Buhari in London, the United Kingdom.

The ruling party had at its meeting on Thursday remarked that President Buhari has been away from the country longer than expected.

Bolaji Abdullahi, APC National Publicity Secretary, had burst the bubble of tension and

the exhaustion of patience in the party when he made the remark at the end of the National Working Committee (NWC) meeting in Abuja attended by several APC Governors on Thursday , which had some in attendance.

Though Abdullahi had commended Buhari for transferring power to Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo in acting capacity before proceeding on vacation, he stated that, “The meeting acknowledged that the president, His Excellency, Muhammadu Buhari, has been away longer than was originally envisaged.”

However, Abdullahi disclosed that participants at the meeting deliberated on the next mini national convention of the party and reached a consensus that the national convention be scheduled to hold on April 29, 2017 .

The Publicity Secretary also disclosed that the meeting discussed the challenges of funding and financing the APC. “It was agreed that the party is not effectively funded as it should be. A new funding mechanism was, therefore, devised based on a planned continuous membership registration exercise across the country. The meeting agreed that this is the only sustainable way to fund the party,” he said inter alia.