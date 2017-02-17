APC leaders place Buhari under close monitoring

Underground lobby for fresh appointments begins

There are emerging indicators that certain stakeholders in the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) have engaged in espionage over the health status of President Muhammadu Buhari, National Daily reports. The party stakeholders are working on political calculations over the indefinite vacation of the President overseas and the perpetual uncertain pronouncements by the Presidency when the number one citizen will return to the country.

Investigations revealed that some of the political actors that visited the President in the United Kingdom (UK) were not there to extend goodwill or show solidarity to the President on his health challenges but were there to personally observe the real health status. The agenda, according to our investigation, is to know the actual situation to either suspend the power tussle in the party since the departure of President Buhari to London on vacation or reinforce their ambition.

Linked to the spy agenda is the discovery by our Reporter that underground lobby has commenced for ministerial and other federal appointments by some APC members. A lot of ‘behind the scene’ partisan activities have been going on in the ruling APC to position certain members for ministerial and board appointments, beside others. Some of the party members were also found to be working assiduously to ensure they get clean bill security report from the appropriate authorities.

National Daily discovered that the underground lobby for political appointments were not unconnected to the expectation by the various factions in the ruling party that the President may not be able to continue in office on return to the country. The expectation was gathered to be based on the feedback from their surveillance on the President’s health status.

However, the Presidency has continued to assure that President Buhari will soon return to the country, though, the covert political current in the ruling APC is not flowing in the direction that the Chief Executive may resume duty on return.