Apostle Suleiman drags El-Rufai into sex scandals

Suleman Johnson, apostle and owner of the Omega Fire Ministries, says the alleged sex scandals dogging him are the handiwork of Nasir El-Rufai, governor of Kaduna state.

Two women – Stephanie Otobo and a mysterious Queen Esther – are alleging the pastor had sex with them in separate circumstances. Otobo had also alleged the married pastor was involved in a tryst with a Nollywood actress, Daniella Okeke, to who he gifted a house and a car. But the pastor denied Otobo’s claim, vowing a lawsuit.

In his syndicated press release, Phrank Shaibu, spokesman for the church said the scandals are a ploy by El-Rufai to silence Suleiman for criticising the governor over his handling of the killing of Christians in Southern Kaduna.

“It is clear that Mallam Nasir El-Rufai is the mastermind of these allegations. The masquerade has been unveiled and is now dancing naked in the market Square. We don’t need to look any further for the source of the smoke.

“When Festus Keyamo in his first letter to our pastor made allusion to fulani herdsmen, we dismissed it as a coincidence. Then intelligence revealed that some persons are lodged in a hotel being trained on how to clone Apostle’s voice and crop videos.

“The first question that crossed our mind was who was paying the bills, especially the huge media blitz that has trailed the spurious allegations. We did not have to wait for long before El-Rufai exposed himself. Indeed, he could not wait for long before coming out of the closet”.

“Why is the said Queen Esther asking for protection from the Kaduna State government. Is the government now the police or the Department of State Services (DSS)? Why did she not mention any other state? Is it not obvious that she is telling us what her sponsors are willing for Nigerians to know?” Shaibu asked.