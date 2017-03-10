Army adopts new approach to deal with criminals

By OKOSUN DENNIS

The General Officer Commanding (GOC), 81 Division, Maj Gen. Babatunde Oyefolu, has emphasised that the only way to counter insecurity was through manoeuvrable approach to warfare, estimation process and contemporary operations.

He said this while unveiling a new strategic planning operation to counter security challenges in the country during the closing of a weeklong training for 100 officers of the Nigerian Army in Lagos.

Maj Gen Oyefolu observed that based on “the style the enemies are using to approach us now, we have to adopt strategic planning operations to counter them.

“It is important for us at all levels to know how to plan operations in order to achieve the end result, which is to win the battle.

“This is important in view of the current security challenges in our environment,’’ Oyefolu said.

The GOC commended the officers for their seriousness and participation during the sessions and urged them to teach others at their respective units what they have learnt.

The training, which was aimed at improving the planning capability of commanders and staff officers within the division’s area of responsibility, had about 100 officers trained on operation planning cadre to enhance their warfare capabilities.