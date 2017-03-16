Army blames community for supporting terrorists 

By OKOSUN DENNIS

Nigerian Army high command has castigated Magumeri community in Maiduguri for aiding and abetting Boko Haram terrorists for Wednesday attempted attack on the community in which four teenage suicide bombers and two other residents lost their lives.

National Daily gathered that the attackers of Magumeri came from the same community. It was also learnt that the terrorists that attack the village are well known to the people and have shielded them from the military authorities.

However, Brigadier General Sani Kukasheka Usman, the Director Army Public Relations, said in Abuja on Thursday that during the years of stringent Boko Haram attacks in the North East, the village was never attacked throughout the period of the insurgency for some inexplicable reasons.

“The terrorists and their collaborators hibernating in the area were never exposed. There seems to be unholy alliance between the terrorists and the villagers.

Consequently, he added, “we are constrained to state that it’s now high time for the people to take up the fight themselves and help the Nigerian military and other security agencies to protect them.

“It is a grievous mistake and criminal offence to continue to shield or harbour any known Boko Haram terrorist in their midst.

“The terrorists must be exposed and their movements promptly reported to the security agencies. The terrorists are inhuman and barbaric, therefore, cannot be trusted to spare anyone in perpetuating their inhuman acts.

“It is imperative that all communities in the North East especially Borno State, should fully cooperate with the military and the Security agencies by exposing Boko Haram terrorists in their respective towns and villages,” Brig Gen Usman added.

National Daily recalls that Boko Haram terrorists attempted to unleash mayhem on Magumeri town, Magumeri Local Government Area, Borno State yesterday evening but with the timely intervention of the military, thwarted the attack.

However, the suicide bombers and two others residents were injured while 16 persons sustained injuries.