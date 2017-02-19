Army chief task soldiers to sustain peace

By OKOSUN DENNIS

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen.Tukur Buratai, has called on Nigerian Army to remain committed in the discharge of their duties to ensure peace and stability in the country.

Buratai said this during the Nigerian Army West Africa Social Activities (WASA) organised by the Nigerian Army Finance Corps (NAFC), in Apapa, Lagos.

Represented by the General Officer Commanding(GOC), 81 Division, Maj Gen. Babatunde Oyefolu said the



Nigerian Army must remain focused, dedicated and resilient in order to consolidate on the achievements recorded so far.

“WASA is among the rich tradition of the Nigerian Army which promotes team spirit and confidence within and outside the barack community.

It is also a forum for informal and social interaction and an avenue for the barrack community to showcase the various rich and diversified cultural environment of our great nation,” he said.

According to him, some important activities which hitherto were suspended due to commitments of troops in various internal and external operations were revived in 2016.

“Such activities include the Nigerian Army Sports Festival which was held last year after a brief of seven years.

“The climax of these exercises and operations was the ‘Operation Rescue Finale’ in the North East which led to the fall of the Sambisa forest and the capture of camp zero in 2016.”

The COAS also commended the efforts of the Senate committee on army towards their efforts in ensuring that the army fulfil its mandate while wishing everyone a meritorious 2017.

Earlier, the Chief of Account and Budget, (NAFC), Brig.-Gen. Jahadi Jakko, in his opening remarks, said that WASA was customarily observed to mark the end of the training year and usher in a New Year.

“The word WASA literarily means play in Hausa which is exactly why we are here today, ” he said.

A cross section of people from diffrent walks of life converged at the Barracks, soldiers and their families.