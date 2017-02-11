Army imprison, demotes two soldiers over beating a cripple

By OKOSUN DENNIS

The Nigerian Army authorities on Friday clapped down on two soldiers and handed them 21 days imprisonment with hard labour for maltreating a cripple for wearing a military combat dress.

The soldiers, both personnel of the Military Provost, 82 Division, Enugu were also demoted from the rank of Corporal to Private soldiers for indiscipline.

The former Corporals Bature Samuel and Abdulazeez Usman, were caught in video clip that went viral on social media how they maltreated a physically challenged man on the street of Onitsha, Anambra State, last Tuesday.

According to Brigadier General Sani Kukasheka Usman, Director Army Public Relations, said “in consonance with our zero tolerance of infringement of human rights by troops, the culprits were arrested, summarily tried based on 2 count charges and found guilty.

“Consequently, both soldiers have been sentenced to reduction in rank; from Corporal to Private Soldiers and 21 days Imprisonment with Hard Labour (IHL) respectively, which includes forfeiture of 21 days pay to the Federal Government of Nigeria.

“The Nigerian Army has also reached out to the victim of their unjustifiable assault, Mr. Chijoke Uraku (alias CJ), as widely reported by the media,” he added.

The spokesperson reiterated that they would ensure that troops conduct themselves in the most orderly and professional manner at all times, warning that “any act of indiscipline would not be tolerated.”

Meanwhile, the 82 Division of the Nigerian Army has donated some clothing and cash to Chijioke Ajakwu, aka CJ, who was maltreated by two soldiers of 302 Artillery Regiment General Support on Wednesday, near new market road in Onitsha.

Addressing the press at the Headquarters of 302 Artillery Regiment in Onitsha on Friday, Deputy Director Public Relations, 82 Division, Colonel Sagir Musa, at the instance of the General Officer Commanding 82 Division, Major General Adamu Abubakar, reiterated that the Nigerian Army under the leadership of Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai has zero tolerance for human rights abuses and would not condone or encourage professional misconduct among its officers and men.