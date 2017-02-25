Asec vs. Apeje: Nigerian Referee to officiate CAF competition

Coming from a successful outing in the just concluded African Nations Cup competition in Gabon, one of Nigeria’s ambassadors in the football officiating, Comrade Abel Baba will be among the FIFA referees from Nigeria scheduled to handle the Asec Mimosa of C’ote D Ivoire vs APEJE of Cameroun, in a crucial CAF Confederation Cup match in two weeks time.

According to National Publicity Secretary,Kelechi Mejuobi, told National Daily that Abel, fondly called Igwe in referees circle, who is the Assistant Ref 1 for the game will be led by one of the flagships of the referees in Nigeria, Ferdinand Aniete Udoh the referee in the centre.

Others billed for the match are Digbori Tejiri (Assistant Ref 2) and the latest arrival to the FIFA ranking family in Nigeria, Joseph Odey Ogabor ( 4th Official) of Delta and Cross River States referees councils respectively. The first leg of the match holds in C’ote D Ivoire 10,11,12 of March.

The Nigeria Referees Association, NRA, enjoins the appointed referees to maintain the tempo of the association’s free, fair and firm approach to the game while discharging their duties. The NRA therefore wishes them well in all eandevours.