Asset Forfeiture Case: Ibori may lose £250m to British authorities

Ex Convict former Governor of Delta State, Chief James Onanefe Ibori currently appearing before a Southwark Crown Court in the United Kingdom, UK may forfeit assets worth £250m to the authorities of the United Kingdom.

Ibori is standing trial before the Justice David Tomlinson court over confiscation of assets.

The Delta-born politician, if found guilty, may likely forfeit his assets worth £250m.

Ibori was on April 17, 2012 sentenced by the court to prison after he pleaded guilty to 10 counts of money laundering and stealing £250m.

The former governor was recently released after serving his sentence, has reportedly arrived Nigeria from United Kingdom, where he was jailed for corrupt enrichment and stealing.