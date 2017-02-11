Atiku cautions Nigerians against spreading rumours about Buhari’s health

As rumour of serious ill health continue to fester among Nigerians, former Vice President and chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has appealed to Nigerians to desist from spreading bad rumours about the health condition of President Muhammadu Buhari.

He advised that Nigerians should rather be spending time to pray for the president’s safe return to continue to pilot the affairs of the country.

In a statement by his media office in Abuja, Atiku said: “Every human being is a mere mortal irrespective of how great or highly accomplished we are. We deserve the care and support of one another in trying times.

“President Buhari needs all the prayers and goodwill he can get at this time, to enable him return from his medical vacation in the UK and continue with his God-ordained assignment of steering Nigeria to her next level of greatness.

“Each of us go through times when we are not feeling in top form. The last thing we need in those times is mockery or ill will.”