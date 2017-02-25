Attending Akeredolu’s inauguration is for Yoruba unity – Fayose

Ayodele Fayose, governor of Ekiti, has said he attended the inauguration of new Ondo Governor Rotimi Akeredolu to foster Yoruba unity.

Idowu Adelusi, Fayose’s chief press secretary, said the governor attended the event despite being in the opposition because it was a Nigerian affair.

“I see nothing wrong in attending the inauguration of an APC person in neighbouring Ondo State.

“Being a leader of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) should not stop me from attending the inauguration of an All Progressives Congress (APC) governor.”

”This is a Nigerian affair; when a governor is sworn in, we have to support him; we are talking of regional integration and unity here; Akeredolu is already one of us by virtue of his new position.

“We have to support him since electioneering has come and gone and a winner has emerged, and we have to work together in the spirit of the people of our region.

“We cannot play politics with the welfare of the people of our region; we have to support Akeredolu to make the difference.

“This is a matter of the Yoruba nation and after Nigeria, Yoruba nation comes first‎. We don’t need to play politics with the welfare of Yoruba people.”