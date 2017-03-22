Banker dies during sex romp

A banker, identified only as Ken has allegedly died during sex romp with his lover, Ebere Nwachukwu, in the Ejigbo area of Lagos State.

According to Folorunsho Afolabi, Divisional Police Officer, DPO, Ejigbo Division, the incident happened Saturday night in a hotel within the area. The deceased had informed his wife he wouldn’t return home after work before checking into the guest house with his lover.

It was gathered that Ken collapsed during the act and Nwachukwu, out of fear immediately contacted the hotel management. The former was rushed to General Hospital, Isolo, where he was pronounced dead.

Afolabi, while confirming the incident on Tuesday, said Nwachukwu had been arrested and detained at the station. He added that the corpse had been deposited at the morgue and investigation was ongoing.

