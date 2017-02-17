Banky W, Funke Akindele take jibes at Big Brother contestant, Gifty

Celebrities, Funke Akindele and Banky Wellington, have taken Big Brother Naija contestant, Gifty, to the cleaners over her supposed phoney attitude.



Gifty is unarguably one of the most controversial housemates in the Big Brother house.



The housemate is trending heavily on social media after ruffling feathers by saying she had no idea who Folarin ‘Falz’ Falana was when the entertainer visited the Big Brother house.



Following her comment, many Nigerians on social media blasted her for saying she didn’t know the popular singer/actor/comedian.



Subsequently, Banky W also paid a visit to the housemates and Gifty said she had never seen him before.



This drew the ire of many viewers, most notably Akindele, creator of Jenifas Diary.



The actress took to Twitter to describe Gifty as a “fake babe.”



“He just watched the clip now. She’s obviously a liar who needs attention. How can she say she doesn’t know falz & Banky. Fake babe.”



“Actress indeed! With her funny accent. Let her get a brighter grammar & learn how to pronounce words properly without adding R to every word,” she wrote on Twitter.

