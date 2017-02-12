Beyond Marathon: I will marry a Nigerian if approached – Kenya female winner

By OKOSUN DENNIS

Beyond winning the 2nd edition of Access Bank sponsored Lagos City Marathon, Rhoda Jepkhorir of Kenya, the first female elite athlete to cross the finish line on Saturday said she would not hesitate to marry a Nigerian if a committed man approaches her for marriage.

Jepkhorir said Nigerians are kind people and would not hesitate to settle down for marriage “if a Nigerian man should ask for my hand in marriage, I will marry him because Nigerians are nice people.

She explained that “Nationality is no barrier, so far he is committed and caring, I will have no option,’’ she said.

National Daily gathered that the beautiful marathoner pointed out that her deep love and intimacy for Nigerians endears her to watching Nigerian movies especially the duo of Nigerian actors like Aki and Pawpaw.

“Aki and Pawpaw are my best actors in Nigeria, I have so much love for the Nigerian movie industry,’’ the runner said.

The athlete, who is visiting Nigeria for the first time, added that winning the race was a dream come true as she did not envisage clinching the trophy in the 27 countries contested marathon.