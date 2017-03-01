Biafra Agitation: Grant Nnamdi Kanu bail – Soludo, Utomi

A former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Professor Chukwuma Charles Soludo, and President of the Lagos Business School, Professor Pat Utomi, on Tuesday, demanded the immediate release of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu.

The Professors made this known at a media briefing in Abuja under the aegis of the Nzuko Umunna, a group of Igbo professionals.

Similarly, they condemned the alleged killing of IPOB members in the South-East and urged states where the alleged killings took place to set up a panel of inquiry in their various states.

Recall that the pro-Biafra leader was arrested on October 14, 2015, in Lagos and has been held in prison since then, despite various court orders that ruled for his release.

The call for his release followed a series of protests, including that of members of the IPOB in Southeast Nigeria during the inauguration of the President of the United States of America, Donald Trump.

However, in January 2016 ruling, Justice John Tsoho of the Federal High Court in Abuja had declined to release the detainee on bail.

The court also denied bail to two other pro-Biafra agitators, Benjamin Madubugwu and David Nwawuisi, who are facing trial with Kanu.

The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) had also called for his release, based on the court rulings which granted him bail on three occasions.

The National Chairman of APGA, Mr Victor Oye, asked the government to obey the rule of law in the prosecution of the case.