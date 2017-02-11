Boko Haram kill 7 soldiers, injure 19 in ambush

By OKOSUN DENNIS

Despite the acclaimed “decimation and technical defeat” of Boko Haram insurgents, the terrorists launched a ferocious attack on the Nigerian military on Thursday night killing seven soldiers of the Nigerian army and injuring 19 in an ambush.

National Daily was hinted by a military source that the attack took place at the outskirt of the city of Borno.

As a result, it was learnt that troops of Operation LAFIYA DOLE fought their way through Boko Haram Terrorists ambush along Ajiri-Dikwa road, Borno State and pursued the renegade terrorists killing many of them and seized some weapons from them as well.

When National Daily spoke with the Deputy Director, Army Public Relations, 7 Division, Lt Col Kingsley Samuel on phone, he explained that the situation was calm adding that the ambush that culminated to the killing of the soldiers was “unfortunate.”

He noted that “the troops affected encountered the ambush while conducting routine rotation of troops last night” adding that they fought their way through, killing many of the terrorists.

“Unfortunately, 7 soldiers paid the supreme price in the incident while 19 soldiers sustained various degrees of injuries. The soldiers who sustained injuries during the fierce encounter have been evacuated and are currently receiving treatment at Military hospital in Maiduguri.

“The troops recovered an AK-47 rifle and ammunitions from the insurgents. He added that additional troops have been mobilised and are still on aggressive pursuit of the fleeing Boko Haram terrorists.

Col Samuel further explained that against insinuation that there was still tension in the area, said that “the city was calm. We are doing everything possible to deal with the situation.