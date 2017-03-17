Boko Haram surrendered to military

Nine key members of Boko Haram from Tambashe village, Dikwa Local Government Area have surrendered to the military.

National Daily authoritatively gathered that the terrorists voluntarily surrendered to troops deployed along Dikwa-Gulumba Gana road in Maiduguri.

The army said that some unscrupulous elements in the society are conniving with remnants of Boko Haram terrorists to continue to commit atrocities, saying they should repent from their wicked act.

The suspects claimed to be tired of the situation under the Boko Haram terrorists group and willingly offer themselves to troops as a mark of repentance.

However, the military added that despite voluntarily surrendering, they are still been investigated before fully integrated.