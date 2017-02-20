Breaking: Fulani Herdsmen attack Southern Kaduna, kill 20

Heavily armed herdsmen are reported to have killed at least 20 people in Southern Kaduna during attacks on four different locations between Sunday and Monday .

The herdsmen also engaged in fierce gun battles with soldiers and mobile policemen, who moved in to quell the attacks.

There are reports the killings took place in Bakin Kogi, Jema’a Local Government Area, Ashim and other villages in Kaura Local Government Area, where dozens of homes were also razed.

A senior military officer at the Defence Headquarters, Abuja, told Sahara Reporters that without the resistance put up by soldiers and mobile policemen, the herdsmen would have burnt down all the villages attacked and killed more villagers in the area.

As at the time of filing this report, more security operatives were said to have moved into the affected locations.