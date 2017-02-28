Breaking: Jonathan, PDP Govs meet over party power tussle

Former President Goodluck Jonathan is in a meeting with governors elected on the platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) over the leadership crisis rocking the party.

Although agenda of the meeting was not made public, it was gathered that the festering leadership crisis in the party was top on the agenda.

Governors that attended the meeting included Seriake Dickson (Bayelsa); Ibrahim Dankwabo (Gombe); Ifeanyi Okowa (Delta); Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia); Dave Umahi (Ebonyi); Benedict Ayade (Cross River); Udom Emmanuel (Akwa Ibom); Darius Ishaku (Taraba); Ayo Fayose (Ekiti); and the Deputy Governor of Rivers State, Ipalibo Banigo.

The meeting, which was being held in Jonathan’s private office, located in Maitama, Abuja was said to have started about 6pm and was still in progress as at the time of filling this report.