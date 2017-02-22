Osinbajo, Saraki, Dogara, others in a closed door meeting

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo is currently meeting behind close-doors with Senate President Bukola Saraki, House of Representatives Speaker Yakubu Dogara and other top government officials; National Daily has learnt.

The session this medium gathered is an extended meeting of the Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council.

The meeting, taking place at the Vice President’s Wing of the Aso Rock Presidential Villa in Abuja, is being attended by Attorney-General of the Federation Abubakar Malami, Ministers of Information, Trade and Investment, Power, Works and Housing.

Comptroller-Generals of the Nigeria Customs Service and the Nigeria Immigration Service are also in attendance.