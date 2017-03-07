Bringing world class tourism to Lagos

New state-of-the-art Museum at Onikan, Marina

Lagos State will soon become a hub of world class tourism in the new transformation agenda of Governor Akinwunmi Ambode.

The governor, on Monday , unveiled plans by his administration to transform some landmark areas in the Marina and Onikan into a world class one-stop recreation and tourism centre.



The Governor during the presentation of Museum Possibilities as well as the unveiling of the design for a new world class Museum at the Eko Hotels and Suites, disclosed that the State Government will soon commence the construction of a brand new contemporary Museum as an integral part of its overall strategy to become self-sufficient and secure the future prosperity of Lagos State.



He lamented that despite the fact that Nigeria is blessed with very rich culture and heritage, the culture and traditions upon which the social institutions and interactions are built have been neglected, saying that youths do not have a strong appreciation of the nation’s history over the years.



He said his administration decided to lead the process that would deliver a new world class Museum that would showcase the priceless treasures of Nigeria, adding that the project will be funded by the State Government and other well-meaning donors, interested organisations and individuals.



Ambode said that beside the plans for the new museum, the State Government had already taken the project to revive the Museum in Onikan, in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Information and Culture, especially, the Minister, Alhaji Lai Mohammed.



Ambode further disclosed that the Presidential Lodge, Marina, which was recently handed over to the state by President Muhammadu Buhari would be redeveloped into the Lagos Heritage Centre for Leadership.

“This is the new possibility that is being presented to all stakeholders in the tourism sector and all Nigerians. On our part, our commitment is unshaken and we are eager to make this dream a reality within the shortest possible time. Given the mega city status of our State, we believe this is the right way to go in order to optimally harness the State’s tourism potentials for wealth creation and sustainable growth,” the Governor said.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, commended the State Government’s effort to create an enabling environment for tourism and the creative industry to thrive, especially, in the areas of security, light infrastructure and transportation.

He said the Federal Government has also set up a Presidential Special Committee of E-Business to improve the ease of doing business in Nigeria, especially, in the area of visa issuance, so as to encourage investors, tourists and visitors coming into the country.

Among those who graced the occasion include the Oba of Lagos, HRM Rilwan Akiolu I, Obi of Onitsha, Igwe Alfred Achebe, Senator Ben Murray Bruce, Mr. Guy Bruce, veteran art aficionado, Mr. Bruce Onobrakpeya, art collector extraordinaire, Omoba Yemisi Shyllon, stakeholders in the creative industry, members of the diplomatic corps, among others.