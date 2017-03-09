Brother rapes younger one through anus

A Kano state Magistrates’ Court on Thursday remanded of a 30-year-old labourer in prison custody for allegedly defiling a 13-year-old boy.

Muntari Aliyu, the accused, is being remanded in prison until the May 18 when the court is expected to sit over the case.

National Daily gathered that the accused was said to have lured the 13-year-old younger brother into his house and forcefully had unlawful sexual intercourse with him through his anus.

Chief Magistrate Fatima Adamu ruled that the accused, who is facing a one-count charge, resides at Hagawa Village, Bichi Local Government Area in Kano State.

The prosecutor, Inspector Aluta Mijinyawa, explained that the offence contravened Section 284 of the Penal Code even though he pleaded not guilty.