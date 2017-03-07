Brothers gang-rape girl to please mother

By OKOSUN DENNIS

Two brothers, Emmanuel Anyanwu and Okechukwu Anyanwu, who raped their mother’s housekeeper, were on Tuesday dragged before an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court for rape and were granted bail with the sum of N400,000.

The duo, who are both applicant and student and are aged 26 and 22 years old respectively live at 17, Babudu Bello Street, Ishashi in Berger, a Lagos suburb.

They were said to have raped the girl for having the audacity to run away from home

thereby failing to fulfil her duty to their mother.

Facing a charge for conspiracy and rape, the police prosecutor, Inspector Clifford Ogu said that the accused boys committed the offence around December 2016 in their house.

National Daily gathered that the victim, a 13-year-old girl was raped several times by the two boys.

After raping the girl, she was thrown out of the house, but was later rescued by a good Samaritan who eventually took her in the night to a police station.

The offences contravened Sections 259 and 409 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2011 punishable by life imprisonment if found guilty.

The accused, however pleaded not guilty to the charges and the Chief Magistrate, Mrs Taiwo Akanni, in her ruling, granted the accused a bail of N200,000 each with two sureties each in like sum.

The case has been adjourned to March 20 , pending on the advise by the State Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).