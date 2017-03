Buhari going to Sambisa on Monday

President Muhammadu Buhari will declare open this year’s edition of the Nigerian Army Small Arms Championship in Sambisa forest in Borno.

The chief of Training and Operations, Nigerian Army headquarters, Gen. David Ahmadu disclosed this at a news conference on the championship in Maiduguri on Friday.

According to him, the event will kick off March 27 and end March 31 at the former stronghold of the terrorist Boko Haram sect.

He said the championship was part of the training activities of the Nigerian Army aimed at sharpening the marksmanship of its personnel.

“The Nigerian Army Small Arms Championship otherwise known as NASAC is part of the training activities scheduled for 2017.

“It is a championship among the formations of the Nigerian Army, the objective of the event is to sharpen the marksmanship skills of the army personnel,’’ Mr. Ahmadu said.

He said, “All formations of the Nigerian Army will be competing with the best carting away the prestigious Chief of Army Staff trophy.’’

Mr. Ahmadu said the championship was aimed at consolidating on the total defeat and routing out of Boko Haram terrorists from their operational headquarters in camp zero in Sambisa forest.

“Furthermore, the championship will also mark the commencement of the ongoing plan to move speedily and make the Sambisa forest general area safe for habitation.

“It is also to make the place an area for the Nigerian Army training activities,’’ he said.

Mr. Ahmadu said: “To this end provisions had already been made for the reopening of more roads, construction of culverts and bridges by army engineers to facilitate easy movement to the general area.

“There is no gainsaying that the championship is set to another epoch making event that will further emphasise the Nigerian Army efforts and resolve in meeting its constitutional role of defending the territorial integrity of the nation,’’ he said.