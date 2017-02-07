Buhari hale and hearty, I am not being pressurized to resign – Ag. President Osinbajo

You have the right to protest – Tinubu

Nigeria’s Acting President Prof Yemi Osinbajo SAN on Monday said that President Muhammadu Buhari is hale and hearty.

Osinbajo, who said that he was in constant touch with the President, also insisted that he is not under any pressure to resign from office.

He spoke with State House correspondents after close door meeting with the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Osinbajo said: “‎The President is hale and hearty. I spoke to the President just this afternoon and we had a warm conversation.

“He was interested in knowing about the budget process and how far we have gone and the meeting today with the private sector and the economic recovery growth plan and I informed him about the protest march and feedback about what people are saying about the economy. He is in good shape.

“Just like he said in his letter to the National Assembly he needs to go for a cycle of test and once he sees the test results and gets medical advice, we expect him very soon.

“I think that the health status of Mr President is an issue that only Mr President would discuss at the appropriate time . Again he is running test and all of that. Before you will be able to determine your health status you must be able to say this is my health status. I have to do the test my doctors have advised me to do and will wait for the outcome of the test and know my status.”

On whether he was under pressure to resign from office, he said “I am not under any pressure to resign. I was voted for by the people of this nation, myself and Mr President and so the people of this nation have not asked us to resign.

“I am absolutely not under any pressure whatsoever. The truth is that their have been no pressure from any source asking me to resign” he said

In Lagos the National Leader of the All Progressive Congress Ashiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu yesterday addressed anti austerity protesters in his Bourdillion home in Victoria Island.

Tinubu said “We are not denying the fact that Nigerians are suffering and have the right to protest, but party and economy must be returned to shape. We are two years into the administration. To make those changes effectively and positively eventually, we have to be patient; we have to have the hope.

“I’m not worried about the exchange rate they are pursuing because your salary should be in Naira and you are not an importer or exporter, are you?

“Maybe that is teaching us a lesson to be dependent on our domestic products, isn’t it? To develop other talents, areas. I understand your grievances, unemployment etc and you know, corruption is seriously being attacked.

“Don’t worry, our money will come back. the damage of 16 years will go through the system. You cannot get water out of a dry land.

“Nigeria is going through a phase.

“You have the right to protest, This government is also a product of protest,” he added.