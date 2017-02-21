Buhari linked with bribery of judges

Gave judge N500,000 during certificate controversy, Witness reveals

President Muhammadu Buhari has been linked with corruption of judges in the country.

This has generated new question over the anti-corruption war of the President which was extended to officers of the judiciary.

A witness in the corruption trial of Justice Adeniyi Ademola has alleged that President Muhammadu Buhari gave the embattled judge N500,000 while his certificate controversy was pending before Ademola.

Some persons had filed a suit challenging Buhari’s candidacy prior to the 2015 elections, alleging the president had no secondary school certificate as required by law.

The witness said the money was given through Buhari’s former lawyer, Kola Awodeyin.

The witness, however, said he does not consider the money a bribe but insisted that money changes hands.

Ademola is being prosecuted by the government for alleged corruption. He has denied the charges and requested accelerated hearing at the trial in Abuja‎.

The federal judge is being prosecuted alongside his wife, Olubowale, and a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Joe Agi.