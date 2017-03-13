Buhari resumes duties

Notifies National Assembly

President Muhammadu Buhari, today, resumed duties after 50 days of vacation and routine medical checks in London, the United Kingdom.

Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, in a statement on Monday indicated that in compliance with Section 145 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), the President has formally transmitted letters to the Senate and the House of Representatives, intimating the National Assembly on his resumption of duties in the Presidential Villa. “I have resumed my functions as the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria with effect from Monday, March 13, 2017, after my vacation,” the President declared.